the-2019-2020-emmy-awards-calendar-reshaped-by-tv-academy

The show must go on (for now) and here are the important dates of this year’s Emmy calendar.

After weeks of speculation, the Television Academy has adjusted the Emmy Awards season schedule, making allowances for the unprecedented challenges that have arisen during the ongoing public health crisis, while also cleaving to the previously established calendar.

Despite postponements and cancellations across the country (and world) due to the threat from coronavirus (COVID-19) have made headlines, the official Emmy schedule for submissions, judging and voting had gone largely unchanged until the Academy’s announcement on March 27. Previously, the organization had modified restrictions involving For Your Consideration panels, mandating that all events be held via livestream or pre-recorded video without an audience, the better to practice social distancing. Now, the awards body has suspended the FYC season as a whole.

The most significant alteration of the Emmy Awards schedule is an extension of the entry deadline for eligible entries, shifting the date from May 11, as originally scheduled, to June 5. The start of nomination voting originally slated for June 29, will now start on July 2 and feature a shortened election period, closing 11 days later on July 13.

From there, the Academy continued to compress the schedule, cutting the period between the announcement of nominations and the start of final voting from more than a month to just over three weeks, allowing the calendar to completely realign, with the close of final round voting still being held on August 31.

As for now, the TV Academy has stated that both the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 12 and 13, as well as the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20 will proceed as scheduled.

The organization did note, however, that it was continuing to monitor the national and statewide directives and mandates spurred by the pandemic and would abide by recommendations made by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

June 1, 2019 – May 31, 2020

Eligibility period for Emmy submissions

Friday, June 5

Entry deadline for all entries presented between 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020, including hanging episodes.

Friday, June 5

Upload deadline for entry materials

Thursday, July 2

Nomination voting begins

Monday, July 13

Nomination voting concludes

Tuesday, July 28

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards announced

Tuesday, August 11

Deadline for nomination errors and omissions

Friday, August 14

Final round of videos available for viewing

Friday, August 21

Final voting begins

Monday, August 31

Final voting concludes

Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13

Creative Arts Awards and Governors Ball

Sunday, September 20

ABC Telecast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, plus Governors Ball.

