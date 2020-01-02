the-20-best-tv-shows-of-2020:-from noughts-+-crosses-to-normal-people

Avenue 5

Scottish satirist Armando Iannucci’s space tourism sitcom stars silver fox Hugh Laurie as the captain of an accident-prone interplanetary cruiser, 40 years in the future. He’s ably supported by a transatlantic cast including Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Josh Gad, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Himesh Patel. Think The Thick of It-gone-sci-fi.

Expected: late January on Sky One.

Star Trek: Picard

Trekkies assemble because the latest spin-off series sees veteran thesp Patrick Stewart return to the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard for the first time in 18 years.

Expected: late January on Amazon Prime Video.

The Pale Horse

The BBC’s resident Agatha Christie adaptor, screenwriter Sarah Phelps, is back in the saddle with this sumptuous supernatural two-part mystery set during the Sixties, following historian Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell), whose name appears on a list of names found in a dead woman’s shoe.

Expected: February on BBC One.

Noughts Crosses

An ambitious adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s alternative-history YA novels in which black Africans (known as “Crosses”) have achieved dominance over white Europeans (“Noughts”). Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza play star-crossed lovers Callum and Sephy but the headline-making turn comes from grime star Stormzy in his acting debut.

Expected: March on BBC One.

The Mandalorian

The sole reason why Star Wars fans are feverishly awaiting Disney’s new streaming service to launch in the UK, is because it brings the chance to (legally) watch the sci-fi franchise’s first live-action TV spin-off. Created by film director Jon Favreau, this “space western” follows the titular bounty hunter on gritty adventures through the galaxy. The show’s impossibly cute Baby Yoda has already gone viral.

Expected: March on Disney Plus.