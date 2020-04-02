The 1976 Heyday fire along Locust Street was one for the ages

Flames consume the front of the eight-story Housing Authority warehouse and the tires of Pumper 5, which firefighters had to abandon on 21st Street at Locust because it wouldn’t move as the fire spread. Heat had knocked out some of its controls. The five-year-old Seagrave model pumper was from Engine House 5, at 2132 North Market Street. Parts of the warehouse later fell onto the pumper. The firefighter in the foreground had to leave the snorkel in the street because of the spreading fire. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS • In 1971, a fire broke out in the vacant Heyday Shoe building, once a maker of women’s wear. Smoke rose high above the old manufacturing district west of downtown.The dark column was but a foreshadow. The fire burned away the roof and windows at 2032 Locust Street, but the seven-story brick walls remained.Five years later, a city agency owned the hulk. There was talk of selling it for a parking lot. It sat empty with a skeletal interior of heavy timbers and no roof — a perfect flue, as a fire official later would say.Shortly after 4 p.m. on April 2, 1976, fire broke out again inside the Heyday. A nearby businessman heard an explosion and saw flames. He probably heard the fireball erupt.It quickly raged through the Heyday and jumped across Locust to the St. Louis Housing Authority warehouse, then to other buildings along Locust. A firestorm was on.More than 200 St. Louis firefighters with 51 trucks surrounded the oxygen-sucking inferno, which created winds strong enough to knock helmets off firefighters and misdirect water sprays. Engine Company 5 had to abandon its pumper on 21st Street.Fires broke out on rooftops two and three blocks away. The Heyday collapsed. So did a wall of the Housing Authority building, crushing Pumper 5.High above, traffic-helicopter reporter Don Miller watched the fire jump streets. “I could feel the heat at 1,700 feet,” he said.Miller urged KMOX listeners to stay away, but a tower of smoke visible for 30 miles drew hundreds of gawkers to the area northwest of Union Station. National TV news networks picked up live feeds.For a time, Fire Chief Charles Kamprad pondered dynamiting buildings to create a firebreak. The desperate tactic had worked to halt the city’s worst inferno, the Great Fire of 1849. (That battle also gave the Fire Department its first hero — Capt. Thomas Targee, who was blown up trying to set gunpowder.)Eight firefighters suffered minor injuries as they labored three hours to keep the fire from spreading. Police Chief Eugene Camp was hit by debris. The next morning, as pumpers poured water onto smoldering ruins, acting deputy fire chief Lou Stauss said, “People don’t realize it, but we almost lost the city of St. Louis.”If that was overstatement, it sounded reasonable at the time. Arson investigators later surmised that scrap-metal thieves had ignited the Heyday with an acetylene torch.The city razed and bulldozed parts of three blocks. Some lots are still covered with grass. The Heyday site became a parking lot after all.One building that survived is now home to the Schlafly brewery, 2100 Locust.

Bricks bounce on the sidewalk in the collapse of Invalco Tool. (Lynn T. Spence/Post-Dispatch)

A firefighter grins after he managed to flee the collapse taking place behind him on Locust. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)

Smoke and flames pour from the back of the building at 2023 Locust, the Invalco Tool Co. The building was across Locust from the Heyday. The scene is looking west down St. Charles Street from 20th Street. To the right is the former Sporting News building, now The Lofts at 2020 Washington. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)

Another aerial view, this one looking to the northwest from above Union Station. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)

Firefighters working on Locust, looking west from 20th street. (Robert C. Holt III/Post-Dispatch)

The fire burns the cab of Pumper 5. (Robert C. Holt III/Post-Dispatch)

Fire consumes Invalco Tool while firefighters look across the street at the Heyday blaze. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)

The firestorm of April 2, 1976, as seen in the air looking northwest from directly over Union Station. A fire broke out in the vacant Heyday Building, 2032 Locust Street, and the first alarm was sounded at 4: 18 p.m. The fire grew quickly in the Heyday because that seven-story building had been damaged by another fire in 1971, and it lacked a roof and windows — a ripe setting for a fast-growing fire. The blaze jumped to neighboring buildings and across Locust. More than 200 firefighters used 51 vehicles to fight the fire. All told, six buildings, most of them old warehouses and factories with thick timber floors and interior supports, were destroyed. Another four were heavily damaged. Other nearby buildings had small fires on their roofs, sparked by flying embers from the firestorm. The smoke could be seen from more than 30 miles. (Robert C. Holt III)

Firefighters douse one of their own after a burning ember fell inside his heavy protective coat. Two firefighters pull away his coat as another shoots water at the ember. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)

Paramedic Pat Gordon treats Police Chief Eugene Camp in a city ambulance after he was struck in one of his eyes by flying debris. (Fred Sweets/Post-Dispatch)

Part of the south wall of Invalco Tool begins collapsing onto Locust. (Lynn T. Spence/Post-Dispatch)

Retired firefighter Kermit Clark (right) and Michael Jackson, a helpful bystander, direct water at one of the many brush fires that were sparked by flying embers. The scene is several blocks from the fire. At the height of the firefighting, the city Fire Department had only four trucks in reserve. Pumpers from suburban departments moved into city fire houses to protect the neighborhoods. (Post-Dispatch)

The shattered, burning wall hits the ground. (Lynn T. Spence/Post-Dispatch)

Pumper 5, mangled by chunks of falling brick wall, sits on 21st Street facing Locust as firefighters brought the fire under control about three hours after the first alarm. More of the Housing Authority warehouse would fall onto the fire truck. (Wayne Crosslin/Post-Dispatch)

A firefighter steps through bricks strewn across Locust as fire rages behind him. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)

Bricks plunge toward the street. (Lynn T. Spence/Post-Dispatch)

Firefighters use a heavy tow truck to drag the remnants of Pumper 5 west on Locust from the scene of the fire. (James A. Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)

A firefighter shoots water onto the diminishing blaze. The view is looking south from St. Charles Street. (Lynn T. Spence/Post-Dispatch)

A close-up view of the Housing Authority warehouse the day after. In the background is Union Station. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)

