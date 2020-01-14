the-1975’s-matt-healy-and-fka-twigs-spark-dating-rumours-as-they’re-seen-hanging-out-together

Fans are convinced FKA twigs and The 1975’s Matt Healy are dating after being spotted hanging out together recently.

The British musicians were spotted making their way through LAX Airport this week but it’s just one of many occasions they’ve been snapped together in recent weeks.

Matt, 30, appears to have spent Christmas Eve with FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, after he was pictured standing next to her in a photo shared by singer and songwriter Jennie Vee.

‘Beautiful Christmas Eve Dinner with our musical friends thank you,’ Jennie captioned the photo.

An employee of a Lush store in London took a photo with Matt on another occasion and FKA twigs, 31, is seen browsing products in the background.

Those eagle-eyed fans don’t miss a thing.

The worker told one of her Twitter followers: ‘Yeah! They came in together. She was really sweet.’

I met @Truman_Black today whilst on shift and I can’t believe how good 2020 is being to me #the1975 pic.twitter.com/yU1dpvILZg — ✨ p r e c i o u s ✨ (@sheyenne_xox) January 2, 2020

All the low-key outings have led fans to speculate whether Matt and FKA twigs are dating or creating music together – and it seems they want both.

One fan commented: ‘So jealous! Is he dating FKA Twiggs now I wonder or producing her music, that would be amazing [sic].’

‘I’m here for this tbh,’ while another agreed: ‘Yessssss here for them being friends.’

It’s the first time Matt has been romantically-linked to someone following the end of his four-year relationship with model Gabriella Brooks last August. She’s now dating actor Liam Hemsworth and things appear to be getting serious after she was introduced to his parents.

FKA twigs is no stranger to being linked to famous men – she began dating Twilight actor Robert Pattinson in 2014 and they got engaged in 2015 before calling it quits for good in 2017.

In 2018, she began dating Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf but their romance eventually fizzled.

The Cellophane singer is typically private about her dating life but recently opened up about her high-profile split from Robert.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Radio’s Beats 1 show, FKA twigs explained: ‘Unmeshing, like when you’re with somebody, your lives become very entwined with like your friends and family and your routine.

‘And then the unmeshing is you’re then by yourself and then it’s finding your own morning routine, or your nighttime routine. Even something as simple as like, wow, now I can decorate the living room how I want it. Do you know what I mean?’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Matt and FKA twigs’ reps for comment.





