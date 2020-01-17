the-1975-announce-massive-run-of-north-american-shows-with-phoebe-bridgers-and-beabadoobee

Fresh from releasing their brand new single ‘Me And You Together Song’ earlier tonight (January 16) The 1975 have announced a new tour of the US and Canada this spring.

The band have promised to plant a tree for every ticket sold, with support coming from their Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers.

// N O R T H A M E R I C A N T O U R – P R E O R D E R A L B U M F O R G E N E R A L A D M I S S I O N T I C K E T P R E S A L E // L O V E https://t.co/va9WxTFbRn pic.twitter.com/qkAdhO3h0G — The 1975 (@the1975) January 16, 2020

The 1975 tour dates are as follows:

APRIL



27 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion



29 – Austin TX, Austin360 Ampitheater





MAY



02 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion



03 – El Paso TX, Don Haskins Center



05 – Phoenix AZ, Gila River Arena



07 – Los Angeles CA, The Forum



08 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre



11 – Morrison CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre



13 – Omaha NE, Baxter Arena



14 – St. Louis MO, Enterprse Center



16 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Energy Center



18 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Forum



19 – Columbus OH, Schottenstein Center



21 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage



23 – Washington DC, The Anthem



26 – New York NY, Madison Square Garden



29 – Hanover MD, The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel





JUNE



02 – Pittsburgh PA, Peterson Events Center



03 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Morgage FieldHouse



05 – Virginia Beach VA, Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater



06 – Charlotte NC, Spectrum Center



08 – Jacksonville FL, Daily’s Place



09 – Miami FL, Bayfront Park Ampitheater



11 – Duluth GA, Infinite Energy Center

The tour is to support the Manchester band’s forthcoming LP ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘, with fans who pre-order the record getting access to the general sale.

The album was due to come out in February but earlier this month Matty Healy told fans that the release was to be delayed until April 24.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the frontman said he was “sorry to fuck you about,” while confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed back.

“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy began. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”