The 1975 announce massive run of North American shows with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee

Mary Smith
Fresh from releasing their brand new single ‘Me And You Together Song’ earlier tonight (January 16) The 1975 have announced a new tour of the US and Canada this spring.

The band have promised to plant a tree for every ticket sold, with support coming from their Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee and Phoebe Bridgers.

// N O R T H A M E R I C A N T O U R – P R E O R D E R A L B U M F O R G E N E R A L A D M I S S I O N T I C K E T P R E S A L E // L O V E https://t.co/va9WxTFbRn pic.twitter.com/qkAdhO3h0G

— The 1975 (@the1975) January 16, 2020

The 1975 tour dates are as follows:

APRIL


27 – Houston TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion


29 – Austin TX, Austin360 Ampitheater


MAY


02 – Dallas TX, Dos Equis Pavilion


03 – El Paso TX, Don Haskins Center


05 – Phoenix AZ, Gila River Arena


07 – Los Angeles CA, The Forum


08 – Irvine CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre


11 – Morrison CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre


13 – Omaha NE, Baxter Arena


14 – St. Louis MO, Enterprse Center


16 – St. Paul MN, Xcel Energy Center


18 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Forum


19 – Columbus OH, Schottenstein Center


21 – Toronto ON, Budweiser Stage


23 – Washington DC, The Anthem


26 – New York NY, Madison Square Garden


29 – Hanover MD, The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel


JUNE


02 – Pittsburgh PA, Peterson Events Center


03 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Morgage FieldHouse


05 – Virginia Beach VA, Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater


06 – Charlotte NC, Spectrum Center


08 – Jacksonville FL, Daily’s Place


09 – Miami FL, Bayfront Park Ampitheater


11 – Duluth GA, Infinite Energy Center

The tour is to support the Manchester band’s forthcoming LP ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘, with fans who pre-order the record getting access to the general sale.

The album was due to come out in February but earlier this month Matty Healy told fans that the release was to be delayed until April 24.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the frontman said he was “sorry to fuck you about,” while confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed back.

“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy began. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”

