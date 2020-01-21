the-12-best-budget-hotels-in-bristol,-the-city-where-culture-and-creativity-collide

The egalitarian nature of Bristol extends to its hotels with good deals available across the board, so if you pick the right time, you can stay somewhere smart. What’s more as the heart of the city is relatively compact, you can be sure that wherever you stay you are never far from the action, be it street art or ace restaurants. You can find cheap hotels in Bristol that don’t scrimp on stylish comforts in our round up of the city’s best budget boltholes, whether you want a view of Clifton Suspension Bridge, or a berth on an old Dutch river-barge. Here’s our pick of the best.
This Dutch river-barge has been transformed into an upmarket hostel, docked along Bristol’s historic harbourside. A nautical theme abounds, and a quirky interior makes it a fun option for a visit to the city. A huge amount of care and imagination has obviously gone into converting the boat into a comfortable and stylish space to stay. It’s spotlessly clean and surprisingly contemporary, with plush grey sofas, fitted carpets, wooden fixtures and cute porthole windows peeping out onto the harbour. There are 30 beds in total, laid out in various room configurations: four private cabins, a four-bed stern cabin, a trio of five-bed cabins, and a seven-bed bow cabin.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
A converted office building in the thick of the Old City with inviting but affordable rooms. More b&b than hotel, it’s part of a micro chain of four affordable guesthouses owned by Carla and Andrew Brooks. This one has a young urban vibe – appropriate as its previous life was a backpacker’s hostel. A sociable, open-plan lounge and breakfast room furnished with leather sofas and rustic tables opens onto a sunny courtyard and offers an honesty bar with reasonably priced drinks and snacks. Up on the roof, there’s a small collection of British made ‘Rockets’ (American-style aluminium caravans) set on Astroturf, two storeys above street level.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
For years, the Avon Gorge Hotel was a wasted opportunity. Not any more. Now taken over and completely revamped by the Hotel du Vin group, it’s once again worthy of its fabulous position overlooking Clifton Suspension Bridge. Spend some time in the striking red-tinged lounge and bar, with its large windows overlooking the bridge; the lobby, too, is an inviting space, while the glass-walled restaurant and terrace is a winner. The 78 rooms are spacious, with desks and lovely white-tiled bathrooms with Aromatherapy products. Expect super comfy beds, a Nespresso machine and treats in a basket including fancy nuts, chocolate buttons and jelly beans.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
If you’re keen to escape the endless bland chain hotels in the city centre then this small b&b on the northeast side of Bristol is just the ticket. It’s run by a local artist, and is a haven of quirky design, packed with imaginative, arty touches ranging from vintage furniture to antique ephemera, from fairy-lit mirrors to kitsch flower pots, vintage Fisher Price toys and battered old travel trunks. Everything’s carefully chosen, like a personally curated museum, and it makes for an enormously entertaining place to stay. The bedrooms themselves are less cluttered, decorated in soothing whites with bare wooden floors.
Read expert review
What a cracking position this hostel has – in the bustling heart of the city, directly on the harbourside. It’s just a few steps from the Arnolfini Art Gallery, and a short walk around the harbour to Bordeaux Quay and the Watershed Arts Centre, and the main shopping district at Broadmead beyond. It has been converted from an old wharfside grain warehouse, so it has bags of industrial character – a handsome red-brick façade, hefty beams and columns, old-fashioned paned windows and whitewashed walls throughout. There are 133 beds in all, arranged in various combinations, from private doubles to triples, quads and a few larger ones too.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
On a leafy street in busy, buzzy Clifton, these cool, super comfy city apartments combine the look and feel of a boutique hotel with the freedom and privacy of self-catering. A grand Victorian villa has been tastefully converted to create the apartments, which are all individually designed but share the same sophisticated style: think wood floors and restored original features such as cast iron fireplaces, cornicing and sash windows. With silky, gilded and silvery wallpapers and damask or embroidered fabrics, there is a no-expense-spared feel to the décor. All apartments are furnished with comfy sofas, Hypnos beds, rain showers in white, marbled bathrooms and Bosch appliances in glossy kitchens.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Bristol’s building is one of those that’s guaranteed to divide opinion: for some people, it’s a classic piece of post-war brutalism, for others, it’s a boxy concrete carbuncle. The building looks like it’s made up of pods glued together, rather like a Lego project – but inside, it’s sleek and chic, blending modern furnishings with minimalist style. Rooms feel subtly luxurious, decorated in neutral shades of cream, coffee and China blue, with proper wooden furniture and chairs upholstered in chic fabrics. The smart River Grille Restaurant is situated on the ground floor, and offers British bistro dining with lovely views of the river. Steaks are the house speciality.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This four-star hotel, located within a Grade I-listed building, dates back to the late 19th century – Churchill stayed here and the Rolling Stones were once refused entry to the bar for not wearing jackets. A £5 million refurbishment saw a complete overhaul of the rooms, public spaces and bar/restaurant, but it has been done with an eye on the past while also accommodating the new. Artworks reflect the city’s past and penchant for street art with artists from the annual Up Fest displayed here – either original designs or photos of their works in the rooms and corridors. Elsewhere you will find the original ballroom and salvaged items such as wooden boxes and typewriters.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This grandstanding hotel dates back to 1868 and still stands proud with a multi-million restoration having spruced up the interiors. The statue of Queen Victoria outside is a reminder of the hotel’s elevated past (Winston Churchill and Cary Grant both stayed here). The impressive Grade II-listed façade with its bay windows sets the tone. Inside, the marble floored lobby boasts chandeliers, a warm aubergine colouring and red uniformed concierge. Rooms are decked out in burnt orange and grey often with comfortable beds (some four-poster) and some modern artwork. In terms of facilities, a highlight is the Romanesque swimming pool. The restaurant, bar and tea lounge are all part of the Miller & Carter Steakhouse chain.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
A heritage hotel with flashes of boutique style, located on one of Bristol’s finest Georgian squares, equally handy for both Clifton and the city centre. From the outside, the hotel looks like a staid affair – but inside, the period façade gives way to a lobby filled with pop art colours, stripped wood floors and out-there design, ranging from puce-pink and striped sofas to kitschy objets d’art. It’s a style that runs throughout the hotel – including to the downstairs members’ bar, which is geared towards creative types working in Bristol’s entertainment and media industries. Nice touches in the rooms include a complimentary decanter of Bristol Cream Sherry, a fruit bowl and a cafetière.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Mercure is a popular business hotel with river-view rooms that’s well located for Bristol’s main shopping centres. The hotel is located inside a blocky, high-rise building that’s heavy on glass, steel and concrete. It’s not the most attractive edifice to look at, but it feels more modern inside, with a corporate style. Rooms have more character than you’d normally expect from a chain hotel: glossy wood floors and panelling, plush grey velour upholstery and the occasional splash of shocking pink fabric. The bathrooms have a few little surprises, such as heated mirrors and mini-televisions embedded in the tiles.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This cosy, old-fashioned and very British b&b is located in a classic Georgian townhouse in the genteel suburb of Clifton, with views over the River Avon, verdant parkland and the world-famous suspension bridge. With its Georgian features and antique furniture, the house feels full of heritage: tall sash windows let in the light, oil paintings and watercolours adorn the walls, and sofas, table lamps, armchairs and objets d’art seem to fill every corner. All rooms share a similar country house feel. Some have original fireplaces, and several of the bathrooms are really rather grand, with stately china sinks, clawfoot bath-tubs and built-in showers.
Read expert review
Contributions by Lesley Gillilan & Simon Horsford
Prices cited on Booking.com are subject to change in high season and during popular holidays and events.