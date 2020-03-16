‘The 100’ Set to Return to Our Screens soon with its Final Season!

The 100 is a post-apocalyptic science fiction movie made by Jason Rothenberg, which is based on the novel of the same name, i.e., The 100 Season by Kass Morgan. The first season was premiered on March 19, 2014.

Recently it was announced that ‘The 100’ will return with its seventh and final season at The CW system.

Picture: The CW

The production line is after the show. And CW officially confirmed that The 100 would launch on May 20, 2020. The last season will be released with a total of 16 Episodes. It will show up every Tuesday about the CW network and later on added to Netflix.

The audiences will get to see Eliza Taylor return since Clarke Griffin. Others that may show up Marie Avgeropoulous as Octavia, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake. A piece of sad news here is that we won’t be seeing Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane and Paige Turco as Abby Griffin as these characters are dead. Some new faces are also expected to join the clan including Alaina Huffman as Nikki -a prisoner and Chad Rook as Hatch.

Picture: The CW

Season 7 is expected to focus wholly on Earth, and a massive battle may conclude the series. It has also been revealed that the end will have no massive surprise that could open the gates to even more stories as it would be the final season for the show

Rothenberg while talking with TVLine confirmed that season seven will focus on The Anomaly – as you’d expect, given the adult Hope twist. Rothenberg said, “That reveal is obviously mind-blowing, The fact that Hope is now in her early twenties when three days ago she was a fetus, does begin to imply some things about the Anomaly and about where we’re going.”

