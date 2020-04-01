the-100-season-7:-release-date,-plot,-cast,-episodes-and-what-fans-can-expect?-is-octavia-dead?-latest-updates!

There is something about science fiction drama that attracts us and craves us for more of it. There is time traveling, the vision of the coming years, a lot of technology, and a lot of action too. One such drama is The 100, which has completed its six seasons and is all set to launch the seventh season.The 100 is an American drama that comes under the genre of science fiction. It is a television series that has a lot of action as well. This drama is based upon a novel with the same title written by Kass Morgan. The drama is developed by Jason Rothenberg and is distributed by Warner Bros.The drama first premiered on 19 March 2014, and since then, it released every year with a new season. The seventh season of The 100 is going to get released on 20 May 2020 on every Wednesday. This news was confirmed by Josh, the developer, who tweeted about the renewal of series but as the last one. Yes, you read it right. This season will be the last season of The 100. The number of episodes of the earlier season either had 13 or 16. Till now, the total number of episodes is 84. The season seven will have 16 episodes so that it can complete the century in the number of episodes.The season six left us on a cliffhanger. It ended with Hope stabbing Octavia. So is this true that Octavia died? Are we getting a sad ending? Well, Jason Rothenberg has an answer. He said about the ending: “I am satisfied. I think it’s a pretty powerful, emotional ending“. When it comes to Octavia’s death, then we can’t assume her dead because anything could happen as it is the last season of The 100.We are getting almost every cast back from season 6. This will include Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Paige Turco as Abigail or Abby, Marie Argeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellany Blake, and Shelby Flannery as Hope.The expectations from the last season are very high and hopeful in terms of ending. Fans want a happy ending instead of sad. So the expectations are definitely higher. So let’s wait till 20 May 2020!