the-100-season-7-finally-has-a-premiere-date

Now Playing

The 100 Cast Plays ‘Head or Heart’ Game

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

The 100 left us dangling with one of the most mysterious cliffhangers the show has ever had, and since then we’ve been left to waste away in what’s felt like the longest hiatus of all time. The wait is almost over, though, because we finally have a premiere date to mark on our calendars!The CW has announced that The 100 will return for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 20 at 87/c. Though we’re obviously devastated that this amazing series will soon draw to a close, creator and showrunner Jason Rothenberg has known for a while exactly how he plans to end the series. “I hope [fans will] be satisfied,” Rothenberg previously told TV Guide. “I am satisfied. I think it’s a pretty powerful, emotional ending.”

Season 6 left off with Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) being stabbed by an adult Hope (Shelby Flannery) and then dissolving into a green mist, leaving a very confused Bellamy (Bob Morley) behind. Even worse, Sheidheda seems to be on the loose, having escaped from Madi’s mind. The final season will have 16 episodes (getting them to a pretty perfect 100 episodes total), which should be more than enough to wrap up these mysterious news storylines as well as everyone’s various character arcs. Here’s Everything We Know So Far About The 100 Season 7The 100 Seasons 1 through 6 are currently streaming on Netflix.

The 100 — “The Blood of Sanctum” Pictured (L-R): Bob Morley as Bellamy and Eliza Taylor as ClarkPhoto: Diyah Pera/The CW