‘the-100’-is-all-set-to-premiere-its-seventh-and-final-season-in-may-2020

‘The 100’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction drama television series originated in America. It premiered its first season on 19 March 2014 on The CW. ‘The 100’ is developed by Jason Rothenberg and is inspired from the novel of the same name by Kass Morgan.

The series revolves around a clan of post-apocalyptic survivors, who are criminal adolescents. They are among the first few people from a space habitat who returned to Earth after a devastating nuclear apocalypse.

Image: The CW

In April 2019, it was announced that the series has been renewed for a seventh and the last season. The seventh season will consist of 16 episodes and is all set to premiere on 20 May 2020. The show will telecast on The CW every Tuesday and will later be added to Netflix.

Until now, no official trailer for the seventh season has been released by The CW. In the lead role, the audience will get to see more of Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin. Other casts will include Marie Avgeropoulous as Octavia, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes.

Image: The CW

Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane and Paige Turco as Abby Griffin won’t be a part of the seventh cum final season as their respective characters are dead. Some new faces are expected to join the clan including Alaina Huffman as Nikki- a prisoner and Chad Rook as Hatch.

Season 7 will open all the locky which means there will be no chances of another season. It will focus on ‘The Anomaly’ which are left with a twist in the sixth season.

We hope that Season 7 will be as great as the preceding seasons and will be mind-blowing.

We’ll keep you updated with further news.