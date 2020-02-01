the-10-most-expensive-sneakers-in-the-world-ranked-by-stockx-2020

Luxury deadstock and resale marketplace StockX has ranked the 10 most expensive sneakers in the world.

Comprised mostly of collaborations and limited release drops, the highly sought-after sneakers are selling upward of £24,000. That’s the equivalent to around a years rent on average for a two bedroom flat in London.

The all-star roster features pop culture favourites like the Nike Air MAG Back to the Future self-lacing sneakers as well as Air Jordans designed alongside the likes of Eminem and DJ Khaled and a special designer collaboration between Adidas, Pharrell and Chanel.

For those who like their money where they can see it (on their feet) here are the 10 most expensive sneakers to cop right now.

Nike Air MAG Back to the Future BTTF – 2016

The futuristic Nike Air MAG take the crown as the most expensive sneakers at resale. You may recognise them as a replica version of the iconic self-lacing shoes worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 movie Back to the Future II.

In 2016, 89 pairs were released and are now valued at £24,831. The shoes feature a rechargeable built-in battery glowing LED panels, a luminescent Nike logo and adaptive lacing technology. With the 35th anniversary approaching in July 2020, we think the price will only rise.

Last sale £24,831 | StockX | Buy it now

Adidas Human Race NMD Pharrell x Chanel – 2017

With only a limited-edition of 500 pairs created, these sneakers were exclusively available from Chanel’s pop-up shop at concept store colette in Paris. The trainers feature a black upper with white “Pharrell” and “Chanel” typography. These trainers have only got more and more popular over the last year with the price rising from £4,078 to £19,234.

Last sale £19,234 | StockX | Buy it now

Nike Dunk Low SB Paris – 2002

Works of art in their own right, the Nike Dunk Low SB Paris sneakers featured the graphic and colourful works of French painter Bernard Buffet and specially made for the “White Dunk” travelling art exhibition. Sold in select stores in Paris, only 150 to 200 pairs were produced.

Last sale £19,234 |​ StockX | Buy it now

Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Encore 2017

It will come as no surprise that these trainers — one of the most exclusive and rarest ever made with only 23 pairs made public — have a high reselling price. The colourway takes inspiration from Eminem’s 2004 Encore album cover with blue suede and grey, black and red detailing.

Last sale £16,157 | StockX | Buy it now

Nike Air Back To The Future BTTF – 2011

An earlier iteration of the Back To The Future sneakers, 1,500 limited edition pairs were released in 2011. As part of the Back 4 The Future campaign, a further 10 pairs were then sold at live auctions around the world where the proceeds went to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The shoes were described by Nike as “precise replicas… down to the contours of the upper, the glowing LED panel and the electroluminescent NIKE in the strap,” but do not feature a power-lacing system.

Last sale £13,079 | StockX | Buy it now

Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt – 2015

Air Jordan teamed up with Eminem and workwear label Carhartt to create only 10 pairs of this limited-edition shoe to mark the 15th anniversary of the album “The Marshall Mathers LP”. The sneakers are black and metallic silver with silver accents and the rapper’s branding.

Last sale £12,694 | StockX | Buy it now

Air Jordan 4 Retro Undefeated 2018 Sample

First debuted in 2005, there were only 72 pairs of these trainers created but none were never actually put on sale to the public. Dished out to family and friends, they were the first very collaboration between the Jordan brand and a third party.

Last sale £12,310 | StockX | Buy it now

Nike Dunk Low Staple SB NYC Pigeon – 2005

The trainers have been dubbed as the shoe that brought sneaker culture to the masses – to the point where people were camping for three days and there was almost a riot caused by release. The shoes are inspired by New York City’s ubiquitous bird with pigeon embroidery.

Last sale £11,790 | StockX | Buy it now

Jordan 3 Retro DJ Khaled Father of Asahd

Fresh from his 2017 “We The Best” drop, the trainers were designed in collaboration with DJ Khaled to celebrate the release of his album “Father of Asahd”.

The trainers are composed of suede with a translucent outsole and orange tongue back. They are further embellished with DJ Khaled’s signature “We The Best” branding at the hangtag key chain.

Last sale £11,540 | StockX | Buy it now

Air Jordan Kobe PE Retro Pack 8 Retro 3 – 2016

These Air Jordan collaborations were worn by legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant during the 2002-03 NBA season. After an endorsement deal with Adidas ended, Nike created the “Kobe Bryant” Air Jordan pack to sway the player to its label.

Offered in Los Angeles Lakers-inspired colourways, the shoe laguished in the archives until 2016 when they were distributed to friends and family of the brand in as a tribute to mark Bryant’s retirement, however, a retail release never materialised.

Last sale £11,540 | StockX | Buy it now

