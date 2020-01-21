the-10-best-boutique-hotels-in-marrakech,-from-designer-riads-to-palatial-good-looks

Conceived as the private home of owners Paul and Lindsay Kentish, Dar Zemora has a lovely personal atmosphere. The quietly stylish, peach-coloured villa was designed by Mattieu Boccara – the son of renowned architect Charles Boccara – and is a sensitive mix of Moroccan and European style. There’s a fabulous terrace furnished with layered rugs and cushioned sofas which looks out over the mature garden through a romantic open-sided colonnade. In winter, the pool is heated to a luxurious 28 degrees thanks to solar panels, making it one of the few pools in Marrakech that you can swim in throughout the winter months. There are two suites and three bedrooms in the main house, all of which are generous in size.



