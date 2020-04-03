That’s not the IRS calling about your coronavirus stimulus payment

ST. LOUIS — The IRS is warning Americans to be wary if anyone calls or emails about the stimulus payments tied to the coronavirus pandemic.There has been a rise in scams, the agency said, particularly those targeting the elderly.”You would like to think that this situation would be off limits,” Karl Stiften, head of the St. Louis office of the IRS’ Criminal Investigation division, said in a telephone interview Friday.Officials say that in most cases, economic impact payments, which will begin going out this month, will be directly deposited into the account taxpayers used on their returns. Others, including retirees who don’t normally have to file a return, will be mailed a check.If someone calls or emails claiming they are from the IRS and need your personal information to facilitate the stimulus payment, it’s a scam. Others say they can help you receive the money faster, the IRS said. Still others have been mailing bogus checks and then ask taxpayers to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it. The IRS asks anyone who gets suspicious emails, text messages or social media entreaties to send them to [email protected] or report them at www.irs.gov/privacy-disclosure/report-phishing. For official information about the the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact payments, go to the Coronavirus Tax Relief page at IRS.gov. “All our offices are on notice that this is a priority for us,” Stiften said.

