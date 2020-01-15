‘that-backfired’:-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-rues-decision-to-bring-on-marcus-rashford-after-back-injury-scare

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford against Wolverhampton Wanderers had “backfired” after Manchester United were given a huge injury scare ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

Rashford was substituted just 16 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in United’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wolves at Old Trafford and is now a doubt for their game against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The England striker was seen holding the left side of his lower back after taking a heavy blow to the side from Wolves defender, Matt Doherty.

Rashford has been struggling with back trouble in recent weeks and Solskjaer opted against starting him against Wolves.

But, with United chasing the win, Solskjaer introduced Rashford in the 64th minute, and while his side took the lead just three minutes later, the victory came at a price with the 22-year-old unable to continue after initially trying to run off the problem following the collision with Doherty.

Rashford – who is United’s top scorer with 19 goals this season – looked in visible pain as he lay on the ground before heading straight for the tunnel clutching his back.