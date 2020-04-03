Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Thanks to those on the COVID-19 front lines, providing care and hope for St. Louis

No matter what anxiety or uncertainty we have felt facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are two things we are certain of: FIRST, we know that we will make it through this difficult time, together.SECOND, our BJC, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s patient care teams are truly inspiring.Thank you, health care providersTo say that our team members have risen to the occasion in extraordinary fashion would be an understatement. Our patient care teams are on the front lines of the outbreak, providing exceptional care and hope to our patients and our communities.These teams include a range of individuals, from doctors and nurses to techs, therapists and other clinical professionals to patient transporters, housekeepers, dietary and other support staff who are steadfast in the face of adversity and dedicated to giving their best to our patients.For all the hours they work, for their expertise, compassion and resolve in an ever-changing environment and for their patience and understanding as situations change daily, both on the job and in our world — we say: Thank you. We are inspired by your demonstration of your calling. You are our heroes and we are extremely proud of you.Keeping team members healthyOur top priority at all times is the health and safety of our patients and our staff. The COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the importance of our efforts, with even more specific focus on protecting the well-being of those who care for our patients.Here are some of the things we’re doing to enhance safety: • Screening employees at hospital entrances for symptoms before they start their shift• Restricting visitors as much as possible and screening the visitors who are allowed under special circumstances• Working relentlessly and creatively each and every day to secure the ever-growing volume of supplies and equipment our caregivers will need through the weeks ahead• Complying with shelter-in-place ordinances for our employees who are able to work from homeWhat we all must doThe best way to increase everyone’s chances of staying healthy while showing our gratitude to the St. Louis region’s health care professionals is simple — just stay home.COVID-19 is spread from person to person, so limiting the people you physically interact with lowers your risk of contracting the virus. Actively taking steps to stay healthy shows your appreciation for those who put themselves at risk by taking care of those who have the virus.Here are some stay-at-home guidelines: • Stay 6 feet away from people. This helps you avoid the respiratory droplets spread by sneezing or coughing that spread the virus.• Wash your hands frequently.• Disinfect the surfaces you touch frequently, like kitchen counters, doorknobs and toilet handles.• Avoid touching your face, nose and eyes.• If you can work from home, do so.• Avoid social gatheringsRich LiekwegPresident and CEOBJC HealthcareJeff JohnstonPresidentMercy East RegionLaura S. KaiserPresident and CEOSSM HealthGary OlsonInterim President and CEOSt. Luke’s Hospital

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Content provided by Boy Scouts of America. As you’ve probably heard in the news recently, the National Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We understand news like this brings a lot of questions and uncertainty, and we want to reassure our members and the community of the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s health and well-being.

Content provided by SLUCare Physician Group: Whether you suffer from symptoms caused by varicose veins or just don’t like the sight of them, SLUCare vascular surgeons are available to help you look and feel better.

Content provided by The Saint Louis Science Center. A discovery of the scientific and engineering genius of the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci.

Content provided by The Saint Louis Science Center. A discovery of the scientific and engineering genius of the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci.

Content provided by Boy Scouts of America. As you’ve probably heard in the news recently, the National Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We understand news like this brings a lot of questions and uncertainty, and we want to reassure our members and the community of the Greater St. Louis Area Council’s health and well-being.