thanks-for-all-the-light-and-laughter-stephen-clements…-radio-ulster’s-kerry-mclean-in-moving-tribute-to-her-dj-friend

A BBC colleague of Stephen Clements has told how the late presenter not only “brought so much light and laughter to our mornings” but also made her son’s birthday extra special.

The 47-year-old father-of-two died suddenly earlier this week just months after starting what he described as his “dream job” at Broadcasting House in Belfast.

He took over the flagship mid-morning Radio Ulster music slot last September having previously hosted the popular Breakfast Show on Q Radio for seven successful years.

Writing in her Belfast Telegraph magazine column, Kerry McLean told how the kind e-salesman turned king-of-the-airwaves gave her son Dan an unforgettable 10th birthday.

“On the morning my son turned 10 I texted Stephen to ask if he could give him a shout-out,” she revealed.

“When he mentioned my Dan on air, it made his day.

“Stephen went out of his way to make a lot of days special for a lot of people, which is why such a wave of sadness washed over the country this week when news broke that he’d very sadly passed away.”