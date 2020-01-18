thank-you,-don’t-come-again:-the-simpsons’-apu-will-no-longer-be-voiced-by-white-actor-hank-azaria-after-accusations-of-racism

The actor who plays Apu in The Simpsons says he will no longer be voicing the character after years of controversy and accusations of racism.

Hank Azaria, who is white, lends his voice to Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian immmigrant who owns and manages the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store.

The Simpsons had been accused of racism over its stereotype of Asians.

Azaria, who has played the character since 1989 and also voices Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy, told Slashfilm:

“All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some way to transition it or something.

“We all made the decision together… We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”