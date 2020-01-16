thank-god-as-mizoram-exempted-from-citizenship-act:-state-bjp-chief

The CAA is not applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura and ILP regime states

Aizwal:

Newly elected BJP Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Thursday said people should thank God that the state has been exempted from the purview of the new citizenship law.

Vanlalhmuaka also slammed state Congress president Lal Thanhawla for claiming that the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act is more dangerous than the seven-headed beast mentioned in the Bible, saying the former chief minister must have misunderstood the features of the law.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been strongly opposed by the people. Mizoram has been exempted from the purview of the law as per the wishes of various NGOs and groups and it is an answer to their prayers,” he said.

The CAA is not applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura and ILP regime states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the government to grant inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

Addressing a party function in Aizawl, the BJP leader said Lal Thanhawla should not have compared the CAA with the Biblical beast.

The Congress leader had on Monday claimed that the CAA is more dangerous than the number of the beast or 666 found in the Bible because it (the Act) deals not only with politics but religion and traditions of the people.

According to the Book of Revelation of the Bible, 666 is the number or name of a wild beast with seven heads and 10 horns that comes out of the sea. It is believed by many that the beast is a symbol of the political system.

Vanlalhmuaka suggested that the Congress leader should acquaint with the law clause by clause.