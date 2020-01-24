Thames Valley Royals – the inside story: a Bouncing Czech, a fan revolt, and one crazy idea

It was one of football’s most significant sliding doors moments. And had things played out as many of those in charge of the game hoped they might, Newcastle United would be today facing a somewhat different opponent in the FA Cup fourth round. Forget Oxford United; instead Thames Valley Royals would be the side walking out at St James’ Park.
It was in April 1983 that Robert Maxwell, the media mogul and chairman of Oxford, announced that his club was immediately to merge with Reading to form a superclub: Thames Valley Royals.
“I think he was really serious,” recalls Nick Harris, then as now a match commentator for BBC Radio Oxford. “Two ailing businesses, bring them together into one: as a businessman he thought it would work. What he didn’t realise was this wasn’t business. It was football.”
At the time, both clubs were in what is now League One, both played in crumbling stadiums, both were haemorrhaging money. Maxwell had become Oxford chairman only the season before. Jim Rosenthal, a lifelong Oxford fan then working for ITV, recalls the substantial tycoon’s popularity was never high locally.
“His modus operandi was to start businesses and then leave people unpaid,” he says. “My first job was on the local paper and we were forever running stories of people being left out of pocket after trying to do business with him.”
Indeed, Rosenthal reckons the very reason the man nicknamed The Bouncing Czech had got involved at United at all was to launder his local reputation. There had been a long-running strike at his Pergamon Press in the city and when United’s then directors approached him for funds to stave off imminent bankruptcy, he saw how it might elevate his standing. It did not work out like that.
“He’d lived just down the road for 20 years before he ever set foot in the Manor Ground,” Rosenthal says. “Suddenly he’s trying to wind them up. He was not just a fraud, he was a horrible bully. He used to have these Sunday night family dinners where he would take turns to pick on one of his children and absolutely slaughter them.”
He certainly took a robust approach to his football dealings. When the Oxford manager Jim Smith was later to tell him he wanted to sign a young striker called John Aldridge from Newport County, Maxwell drove straight to South Wales. Aware Newport were then in financial straits, he marched into the club secretary’s office and slammed a carrier bag on his desk.
“There’s £75,000 in cash in there,” he boomed. “That’s yours, I know you need it. And I’m taking Aldridge back with me.”
Consultation was never part of his style. So it was that he made his Thames Valley announcement without first informing anyone within the club.
“The team were playing away at Doncaster that day and when we arrived I got a call from a colleague telling me the news,” recalls John Ley, then with the Oxford Mail and later a stalwart of Telegraph Sport’s football coverage. “I told Jim Smith what Maxwell’s plans were. I’ll never forget the look on his face: he was completely dumbfounded.”
Maxwell, who already owned 19 per cent of Reading’s shares, planned to take a controlling interest in the club, then merge it with Oxford, making Smith the manager of the new operation. He had the cooperation of the Reading chairman Frank Waller, plus the unanimous backing of the Oxford board (not that they were likely to argue: the directors were largely his own children, including Prince Andrew’s friend Ghislaine).
Astonishingly, he also secured official approval for the idea. He announced it at the FA’s then Lancaster Gate headquarters, while Jack Dunnett, the chairman of the Football League, called the merger a “bold and imaginative” solution to both clubs’ issues.
The supporters did not agree. Thousands marched through Reading in fury, while Oxford’s next home game was delayed after 2,000 fans staged a sit-down protest in the centre circle. Merging with their rivals: it went against everything the fans believed. All the marches, all the angry chants, all the banners denouncing him as Judas, however, did not appear to worry Maxwell. He called the demonstrations “a bloody disgrace” and insisted that if any supporter did not like the merger they could go and follow another team, somehow missing the irony that his proposal required them to do precisely that.
But while most of those opposed to the idea could only rant during the local radio phone-in, a former Reading player called Roger Smee took a more forensic approach. A successful local property speculator, Smee joined forces with Roy Tranter, the one Reading director who opposed the deal, to instruct lawyers to examine the proposals. They noticed significant irregularities in a recent redistribution of shares. Smee sought legal clarification. And the High Court agreed that since Waller and Maxwell could only legitimately call on 40 per cent of the shareholding, they were in no position to ratify the deal. Maxwell’s idea was, as it were, dead in the water.
In an indication of the proposition’s lack of coherence, Maxwell made no appeal. Instead, he concentrated his efforts on Oxford. Under Smith’s astute stewardship, the club won back-to-back promotions, arriving in the top flight in 1985, and winning the League Cup a year later.
“I don’t think the fans ever forgave him for the Thames Valley debacle,” suggests Ley. “But they couldn’t deny what he delivered.”
Rosenthal, however, remains less convinced of Maxwell’s responsibility for Oxford’s brief period in the sun. “Here’s how much he understood football. When Oxford were flying high in the First Division and he had just taken over at Derby, he went to Jim Smith and told him he would be made manager of both clubs. ‘How can I do that Mr Chairman?’ Jim asked. Maxwell replied: ‘Easy: three days at one club, three days at the other.’”
Indeed, after Maxwell drowned in mysterious circumstances in 1991, the toxic legacy of his criminal business dealings had a crippling effect on Oxford. It took almost a decade for the club to extricate itself from the financial web he had spun, during which time it sank into non-league. Meanwhile, Reading, under the benevolent ownership of John Madejski, who took over from Smee as chairman the year Maxwell died, were on the march.
“I remember coming back on the coach when Oxford had just played Northwich Victoria in the Conference, listening to commentary on the radio of the Premier League game between Reading and Liverpool,” recalls Nick Harris. “I said to someone: ‘Remember the Thames Valley Royals? Whatever happened to them?’”
Ridiculous as the concept of a merger seemed, for a moment it became high fashion in the game. Rushden Town merged with Irthlingborough Diamonds, Dagenham with Redbridge. And Smith, who died in December, found himself once more inadvertently embroiled in the proposition.
Eventually, inevitably, Smith had fallen out with Maxwell and left Oxford just before his team’s finest hour, the League Cup win in 1986. By a ludicrous twist of fate, he became manager of the club his old side beat in that final, Queens Park Rangers. And if he thought west London was to be a refuge from the nonsense he had experienced amid the dreaming spires he was quickly disabused.
In February 1987 he was called into the office of his chairman David Bulstrode who informed him he had just taken a controlling interest in Fulham. Bulstrode had an idea: how would Smith like to manage a newly-merged side called Fulham Park Rangers?