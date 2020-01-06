thalapathy-vijay-to-ar-murugadoss:-‘a-filmmaker-is-incomplete-without-directing-rajinikanth’

China challenges US with 2nd aircraft carrier: Know all about CNS Shandong













AR Murugadoss, who is prepping up for his latest movie Darbar with Rajinikanth, has spoken about an interesting story about Vijay’s reaction on hearing the director’s plan to work with the Tamil superstar. The filmmaker’s discussion with Rajini started during the making of Thalapathy’s blockbuster movie Sarkar.

Here is what Vijay told AR Murugadoss upon knowing that he directs Rajinikanth’s next film.PR Handout

Vijay’s reaction when Murugadoss revealed his plans to direct Rajinikanth

The filmmaker has said that he told Vijay that he was in talks for a Rajinikanth film during the last stages of Sarkar. “His reaction was ‘super. Very good.’ He said ‘a director is incomplete without working with Rajinikanth sir. ‘ Vijay sir told me that a filmmaker can be only satisfied when he gets opportunity to direct Thalaivar. ‘You will only become a complete filmmaker when you direct him’. These are his exact words,” the director revealed in the promotional interview of Darbar.

ARM’s Experience with Rajinikanth

AR Murugadoss has said that he did not have much reference when it comes to casting Rajinikanth in a cop role. “Rajini sir wore khakhi a long ago for Alex Pandian and Moondru Mugam. So, the experience was new to him and me,” he said. The filmmaker revealed that the reason why the 69-year old was excited because Darbar ilm is not made in his usual style.

“So, Rajini sir requested me to show him the film. His character needs to plan and execute strategies to solve problems. There are mind games which excited him in the film,” the Thuppakki creator explains. AR Murugadoss claims Thalaivar to have watched the movie . “He saw the unedited version during the dubbing, but he is yet to watch the final product,”

Rajinikanth in Darbar.PR Handout

AR Murugadoss’ Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions. Nayanthara is the female lead in the flick in which Suniel Shetty will be seen in a negative character.