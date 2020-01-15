thalapathy-vijay-master-second-look-poster-released,-#mastersecondlook-trending-on-social-media

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is one of the most awaited movie of the year 2020 and it’s directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The second look poster of Master is released today for Pongal 2020. Today being Wednesday 15th January 2020 this poster was released and #MasterSecondLook started to trend on social media. In this poster we see Thalapathy Vijay turning on the other side with a hush action while the students were looking on the other side. Thalapathy Vijay looks trendy in coolers and this poster has increased the expectations of the movie. How much do you like the poster of Master movie, comment below.