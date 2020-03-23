thalapathy-65:-the-vijay-ar-murugadoss-project-to-start-rolling-in-april?

Thalapathy Vijay and hitmaker AR Murugadoss are all set to team up once again for the actor’s 65th outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65, is said to be a sequel to Vijay-Murugadoss duo’s 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 65 will start rolling by the end of April 2020, once the Tamil film industry comes back to its normal routine after the coronavirus shutdown. The sources suggest that the makers are planning to officially launch the project and reveal the title (which is likely to be Thuppakki 2) before the project goes on the floor.

The majority of the audiences, especially the Vijay fans are highly excited about Thalapathy 65, which marks the actor’s fourth collaboration with AR Murugadoss. However, a group of audiences is not happy with the Thalapathy’s decision to team up with the filmmaker, as his last directorial venture, the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar was a disappointment.

As per the latest updates, Sun Pictures, the renowned banner which has earlier associated with Vijay and AR Murugadoss for the 2018-released blockbuster Sarkar, will bankroll Thalapathy 65. Even though the makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the cast, it has been rumoured that Kajal Aggarwal might reprise her role from Thuppakki in the sequel.

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Master. The movie, which is said to be an action thriller marks the actor’s first collaboration with the young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

AR Murugadoss, on the other hand, is all set to bounce back with Thalapathy 65 after his disappointing last outing Darbar. The Rajinikanth starrer which was considered as the biggest film of 2020, had disappointed both the cine-goers and Thalaivar fans and ended up as an average outing.

