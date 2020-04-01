thala-ajith’s-valimai:-director-h-vinoth-drops-a-major-hint!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 5: 00 [IST]

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar, one of the most celebrated actors of the Tamil film industry, is all set to don khaki once again on the silver screen. As reported earlier, Thala Ajith is appearing as a cop once again in the upcoming action thriller Valimai. Recently, director H Vinoth dropped a big hint about Valimai. Recently, the director took to his official Twitter page and made an exciting post, that hints that the action thriller comes in the lines of Mankatha, Ajith’s 2011-released blockbuster movie. ‘Watching my All time Favorite #Mankatha now on K TV !!#ThalaFans Get Ready For Next Mankatha… It’s Is Our #Valimai 😎🔥’, wrote H Vinoth on his post. Watching my All time Favorite #Mankatha now on K TV !!#ThalaFans Get Ready For Next Mankatha… It’s Is Our #Valimai 😎🔥

— Director H Vinoth (@DirectorVinothH) March 30, 2020 The director's new revelation about the movie has totally excited the Thala Ajith fans and cine-goers, who are eagerly waiting for the action thriller. H Vinoth's tweet has already taken social media by storm and raised the expectations over Valimai, which is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2020. Mankatha, that marked Thala Ajith's first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu, had emerged as one of the most loved films of the actor's career. Ajith appeared as Vinayak Mahadevan, a corrupted police officer in the movie that featured Arjun Sarja, Premgi Amaran, Vaibhav Reddy, Trisha Krishnan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Valimai, on the other hand, marks Ajith's second collaboration with director H Vinoth and senior Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, the 2019-released legal drama. The movie will feature Bollywood actresses Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi as the female leads. Ileana D'Cruz, the popular actress is said to be playing a pivotal role in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the project. The filming of the project is currently stopped due to the all India lockdown.