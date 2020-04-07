thala-ajith-starrer-valimai’s-team-likely-to-cancel-shoots-in-spain-&-morocco-post-lockdown

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16: 20 [IST]

Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The actor has been busy shooting for a long time. However, due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the filming of Valimai has been stalled. A few days ago, reports were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Valimai team is looking at travelling to Spain in the next couple of month to shoot a high-octane action sequence. But shooting schedule of Valimai has been affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown. But now, the buzz is that Ajith’s Valimai director, H Vinoth have to shoot the action sequences in India only, as travelling might become harder after the lockdown. Earlier, director Vinoth wanted to shoot at an equally raw landscape as in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, for an important action sequence in Valimai. But now, as per a report published in a leading daily, he has cancelled the shoots in Spain and Morocco. Notably, the team was supposed to head there in April-May. Thala Ajith-starrer Valimai also stars Pavel Navageethan. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020. For those who are unversed, after the USA and Italy, Spain is the third majorly affected country by the spread of the deadly COVID-19. Spain has 1, 40,510 Coronavirus positive cases while 13,798 Spanish people died of the disease so far. Also Read : H Vinoth’s Tweet On Thala Ajith’s Valimai: What’s The Truth? On a related note, India has 4917 positive cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 137.