thala-ajith-donates-rs-1.25-crore-to-combat-the-novel-coronavirus-pandemic

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 16 [IST]

Within the last couple of weeks, many celebrities attended forward and also have extended financial help by adding to various organizations which are busy combating the Coronavirus pandemic which includes gripped the complete globe. Superstar Thala Ajith may be the latest member from the film fraternity who has made an enormous donation never to just one single but three relief funds. Ajith, who’ll next be observed in Valimai, has donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and another 50 lakh to the principle Minister’s Relief Fund. The 48-year-old actor in addition has made a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) to be able to help the daily wage workers who’ve been struggling probably the most due to the sudden lockdown. Well-known film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter some time back and revealed this news. He tweeted, “#BREAKING: Actor #Thala #Ajith has donated the next amounts for #coronavirusinindia relief…PM Cares Fund: Rs 50 lakhs, CM Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakhs, FEFSI: Rs 25 lakhs. Huge respect for his noble gesture.” When the news headlines broke on social media marketing, fans went crazy and within virtually no time the Veeram hero started trending on Twitter. From Tollywood, celebs who’ve already offered a donation for the relief efforts include Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Dil and Tej Raju. ALSO READ COVID-19: Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi ALONG WITH OTHER Tollywood Celebs Donate For Relief Efforts