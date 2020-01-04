thais-use-wheelbarrows,-helmets-and-laundry-baskets-as-shops-pull-plastic-bags

Locals in Thailand have been getting creative after several chain stores and shopping malls ditched plastic bags on Wednesday.

They’ve been using all sorts to carry their items including wheelbarrows, buckets, rice sacks, suitcases, fishing nets, laundry baskets and motorcycle helmets.

A backpack would probably do the trick as well but you have to admire them for thinking outside the box.

The move by major retailers, including 7-Eleven, comes ahead of a planned nationwide government ban in 2021 on single use plastics such as bags, cups, straws and Styrofoam containers.

Thai cabinet member and minister of natural resources Warawut Silpa-archa said: ‘We know it’ll be a little inconvenient for customers at first but I believe it is an important measure to work towards our goal and to really make a difference.

Also among the country’s biggest stores participating in the move are Central, HomePro and Big C.

The decision to ban single use plastics follows a rise in the number of animals being harmed by pollution.

Speaking this week, Warawut said the country was recently ranked the world’s sixth worst offender for dumping waste into the ocean.

But congratulating citizens for a collective effort to tackle the problem, he added: ‘During the past five months, we were down to 10th, thanks to the cooperation of the Thai people.’