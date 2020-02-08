thailand-shooting:-soldier-kills-at-least-10-people-in-attack-near-shopping-mall-in-korat,-police-say

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least 10 people in a shooting rampage near a shopping mall, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, in the north east of Thailand.

Authorities said the attacker remains at large and the suspect is said to be a soldier.

They opened fire at different locations in the city, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall.

He had not yet been apprehended, the police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a series of shots.

This sent people running. Gunshots could be heard on the video.

More follows…