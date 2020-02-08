thailand-shooting:-police-hunt-soldier-suspected-of-killing-at-least-13-people-in-rampage-in-city-of-korat

The latest headlines in your inbox

A manhunt is on for a soldier suspected of shooting dead at least 13 people in a rampage in Thailand.

The gunman, who police believe is a soldier named Jakrapanth Thomma, is said to be holded up in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

A police officer told Reuters the soldier is accused of shooting dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute.

He is then alleged to have travelled to the Terminal 21 mall, shooting along the way.

This handout released by the Thai Royal Police’s Crime Suppression Department on their Facebook page on February 8, 2020 shows a wanted poster for Jakrapanth Thomma (THAI ROYAL POLICE/AFP via Getty)

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a car park as gunshots were fired.

The shooter appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on security camera video aired on Thai Rath television.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect, while he said police and military units had locked down the mall and the surrounding area.

The suspect posted messages on his Facebook page during the rampage, including “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?”.

In a later post, he wrote: “I have stopped already.”

