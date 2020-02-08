thailand-shooting:-at-least-20-dead-and-dozens-more-injured-after-soldier-launches-gun-rampage

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured after a soldier launched a gun rampage in Thailand.

The gunman, who has been named locally as Jakrapanth Thomma, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp, a defence spokesman told BBC Thai.

The suspect then drove to the centre of Nakhon Ratchasima city and entered a shopping mall, where he remains holed up nine hours after the deadly assault began.

His motives remain unclear, however, Thai officials believe he was angry over a land dispute.

This handout released by the Thai Royal Police’s Crime Suppression Department on their Facebook page on February 8, 2020 shows a wanted poster for Jakrapanth Thomma (THAI ROYAL POLICE/AFP via Getty)

Police and soldiers stormed the Terminal 21 mall and helped hundreds of people to escape but the gunman was still at large inside, defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters news agency.

The soldier opened fire in several places, including a house and an army base, before heading to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250 km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok, police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of the mall and firing off a series of shots, sending people fleeing for cover.

“We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad,” Mr Kongcheep said.

People were evacuated from the Thai shopping mall by security forces (via REUTERS)

One video from a bystander showed a man slumped at the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was unclear if he was among the dead.

Another video showed at least four people who had clearly been shot and showed no sign of movement.

CCTV footage from inside the mall, shared on social media, showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder with no sign of other people around.

Security forces enter the shopping mall while the attacker remains inside (REUTERS)

Mr Kongcheep said at least 20 people had been killed and it was not clear whether the gunman had taken hostages in the mall.

“It’s not known how many are still inside,” he said.

Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. During the attack he posted “Death is inevitable for everyone” on his Facebook page and later asked “Should I give up?”

In a later post, he wrote: “I have stopped already.”

People were seen rushing out of the mall (THAI ROYAL POLICE/AFP via Getty)

Facebook said it had since removed the suspect’s account.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

“We have removed the gunman’s accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

Thai media said the suspect’s mother was being taken to the mall to try to persuade him to give up. Video showed her in tears saying “why did he do it?” as she got in a police vehicle.

People gathered outside the shopping mall in the aftermath of the shooting (AFP via Getty Images)

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

A woman told Thailand’s Channel One television she heard gunshots when she was at the mall and hid in a clothing store with other people before escaping.

The shooter first went to a house in the city and shot two people dead before going to an army base, where he took a gun from the weapons store and fired at people, local police said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked on his Facebook page for blood donations at four hospitals in the area.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the families of those killed, a government spokeswoman said.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the biggest cities in northeastern Thailand, a rice growing area and one of the poorest parts of the country of 69 million people.

This page is being updated.