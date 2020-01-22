thai-stir-fried-minced-beef-with-basil-and-chilli-recipe

This is hot, hot, hot but you can leave out some of the chillis if you want to. Waitrose now do Thai basil, though the recipe should really be made with holy basil (and you can only get that in specialist Asian shops). This is served with a deep-fried egg on top and it’s a lovely addition – it mollifies the heat for a start, and deep-frying the egg makes it puff up into a gorgeous crispy edged cloud – but you can just do regular fried eggs instead.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
SERVES
2
INGREDIENTS
For the sauce
- 35ml fish sauce
- 2 bird’s-eye chillies, finely sliced
- 1 garlic clove, very finely sliced
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp coriander, finely chopped
For the beef
- 6 red or green bird’s eye chillies (fewer if you want it less hot)
- 4 small garlic cloves
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil, plus more for deep-frying the eggs
- 200g good-quality, coarsely minced beef
- good pinch of caster sugar
- about 2 tbsp fish sauce
- big handful of Thai basil (or holy basil from specialist Asian shops)
- 2 large eggs
METHOD
- For the serving sauce, mix together the fish sauce, chillies and garlic and set aside for the flavours to meld.
- Meanwhile, for the beef, coarsely chop the chillies with the garlic and a pinch of salt.
- Heat about 10cm of oil in a saucepan (for the deep-fried eggs) while you cook the beef. (Though if you prefer, you can shallow-fry the eggs in a regular frying pan.)
- Heat 3 tbsp of oil in a wok then fry the garlic and chilli mixture, but don’t let it colour. Add the beef and stir-fry for a minute, until only just cooked.
- Season to taste with the sugar and fish sauce but be careful not to make it too salty. Add 50ml water and gently simmer for a minute, but don’t let it boil or the meat will become tough. There should be enough liquid to make a bit of a sauce.
- Stir in the basil and remove from the heat.
- Fry your eggs. To deep-fry, have the oil really hot and crack in an egg so it’s submerged. Fry until the white is crispy and the yolk still runny (it should take less than a minute). Drain well.
- Add the lime and coriander to the sauce and serve alongside the beef with boiled rice and a fried egg on top of each dish.