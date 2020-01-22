thai-stir-fried-minced-beef-with-basil-and-chilli-recipe

This is hot, hot, hot but you can leave out some of the chillis if you want to. Waitrose now do Thai basil, though the recipe should really be made with holy basil (and you can only get that in specialist Asian shops). This is served with a deep-fried egg on top and it’s a lovely addition – it mollifies the heat for a start, and deep-frying the egg makes it puff up into a gorgeous crispy edged cloud – but you can just do regular fried eggs instead.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

2

INGREDIENTS

For the sauce

35ml fish sauce

2 bird’s-eye chillies, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, very finely sliced

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp coriander, finely chopped

For the beef

6 red or green bird’s eye chillies (fewer if you want it less hot)

4 small garlic cloves

3 tbsp vegetable oil, plus more for deep-frying the eggs

200g good-quality, coarsely minced beef

good pinch of caster sugar

about 2 tbsp fish sauce

big handful of Thai basil (or holy basil from specialist Asian shops)

2 large eggs

METHOD