thai-soldier-who-killed-26-people-in-gun-rampage-shot-dead-by-police-after-stand-off-in-korat-shopping-mall

A Thai soldier has been shot dead by police after killing at least 26 people in a gun rampage.

The rogue soldier drove from a military base to a shopping mall, unleashing shots there and along the way, authorities said.

He had initially posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was shut down by the company as he holed up in the Terminal 21 shopping complex in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

Hundreds of shoppers fled the mall in groups while the police and army launched several rescues during the more than 12-hour stand-off, before eventually shooting the culprit. Multiple people were injured while at least 26 have died.

Jakrapanth Thomma was identified by police as the shooter (AFP)

Police named the shooter as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma.

Authorities said the rampage was sparked by a housing dispute.

Security forces entered the shopping mall while the attacker remained inside (REUTERS)

“It was a personal conflict…over a house deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters on Sunday from Nakhon Ratchasima after travelling there to meet with wounded survivors.

The killings began at around 3pm local time on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall.

The soldier’s commanding officer was one of the people reported killed.

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder