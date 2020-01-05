thai-shoppers-have-unique-ways-to-deal-with-plastic-bag-ban

Look, we would rather juggle 17 different shopping items in our hands than buy a plastic bag that takes 450 years to decompose.

And now Thailand is learning the skill as the new year has ushered in fresh environmental measures for the Asian country.

Shoppers will now have to pay to purchase plastic bags or bring their own, like in the UK.

In a country where individuals use an average of eight plastic bags a day, the move is welcome news to environmental campaigners.

The plastic ban is being enforced in several major mall operators and the ubiquitous 7-Eleven convenience stores.

So naturally, people are taking to the stores with their own quirky little methods to store their goods.

Shoppers have bought in suitcases, wheelbarrows, buckets, makeshift bags, and storage bins in an effort to avoid using plastic.

The hilarious results have been shared on a Thai gamer’s Facebook page, where the posts have gone viral, amassing more than 120k shares.

We only wish we’d thought of some of these hacks.

Suitcase full of snacks? We have to stan.

Make-up artist Acharin Prahausri was one of the shoppers snapped in a 7-Eleven. His makeshift shopping bag was his mum’s food-storage netting where she normally dries fish.

‘It’s normally used to protect from flies,’ he told AFP, as he was pictured checking out.

The genius move was an ample solution, with its three-level storage space, and it’s see-through so you can see whether you forgot the eggs or not.

Others took hampers, laundry baskets. old rice sacks, cooking pans, coffee cups, helmets and literally anything else with storing capabilities.

Some resorted to using their clothes and holding it like a baby pouch.

One man had no time to even lock up his bike and entered on his moped, tossing the items into the vehicle.

That’s one way to do it.

MORE: Balloon releases set to be banned to stop plastic pollution

MORE: Plastic straws and cotton buds could be banned to cut plastic pollution

MORE: You can now get reusable cotton buds to help tackle plastic pollution