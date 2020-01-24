thai-police-re-enact-couple-having-sex-against-tree-to-catch-culprits

Thai police staged an awkward reconstruction of a couple romping in public as they stepped up their hunt to catch the naked lovers.

An investigation was sparked after a Western man and a Thai woman filmed themselves having sex beside a tennis court at the prestigious Kasetsart University in Bangkok.

Uniformed officers returned to the scene of the crime and pretended to hump against the very same palm tree in a bizarre appeal for witnesses.

The pair are wanted on suspicion of breaking Thailand’s strict public indecency laws, after further videos showed the couple getting amorous next to a motorway and stripping in a lift.

Detectives suspect the duo, who they accused of corrupting the country’s morals with foreign influence, made the videos to sell online.

Although the couple’s performance is easily available on the internet, officers decided to jog people’s memories by re-enacting their illegal campus bonk.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Butrdee said: ‘The video that has been spreading on the internet shows the couple’s bodies, which makes it easier for us to find them.

‘Our investigation found that they had been filming several scenes of outdoor sex and posting them on an adult video website for money.

‘This behaviour is illegal and immoral. Publishing it breaks the Computer Crime Act against publishing obscenity into the public domain.’

People found guilty of performing lewd acts in public face a maximum fine equivalent to £120.

The couple could even face jail if they are found to have broken Thailand’s broad cyber-crime laws, which can be applied to anything involving a computer that authorities believe to be illegal.

Authorities take public indecency serious and forced a Russian couple to make a grovelling public apology for having sex on a beach in tourist hot-spot Pattaya.

Officer Butrdee said officers will check CCTV from the top university to try and identify the pair.

They warned that the production team intends to shoot more films in public, which can fetch up to £12, as ‘ordered by customers’.