texas-teen-arrested-in-double-murder-promotes-instagram-to-reporters

January 21, 2020 | 11: 38am

A Texas teen who had just been busted in a double-murder case promoted his Instagram handle as he walked past throngs of reporters this week.

Kiernan Christopher WIlliams, 19, is facing two capital murder charges in connection to the Sunday night slaying of Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, during an argument at the Ventura bar in San Antonio, police said.

Officials walked Williams in front of TV cameras a little after 4 p.m. Monday — and the teen used the opportunity to promote himself.

“Y’all gotta follow me on instagram, _32baby.k9_,” Williams said, according to video obtained by WOAI. “That’s me. I’m actually an upcoming artist.”

When one reporter asked if he thought he’d ever listen to his music again, he said, “I bet you I will. Self-defense, sir.”

“He told me he was gonna kill me,” Williams said, without specifying which victim he was referring to. “He told me cause I bumped into him, he was gonna kill me.”

He also expressed remorse for his actions.

“On the cool, I regret everything that I did,” the suspect said. “No lie. I do.”

A 46-year-old woman and four male teens — between 16 and 19 years old — were also hurt in the bar shooting, but are expected to survive, police said.

“This was not a random incident and Homicide Detectives believe that at least one of the victims knew the suspect,” a San Antonio police spokesperson told the local station.

Williams has an existing criminal record, San Antonio police Chief William McManus told the outlet — but could not elaborate pending the ongoing investigation, which he said is just beginning.

