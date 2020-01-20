texas-teacher-forced-to-remove-‘jail-45’-license-plate-protesting-trump

January 20, 2020 | 10: 40am | Updated January 20, 2020 | 10: 42am

A Texas teacher has been ordered to remove the “JAIL 45” license plate from his car amid threatening messages about his protest against President Trump, according to reports.

History teacher Jerry Balkenbush, 43, initially got permission from the Texas DMV for the plate stating his blunt views on Trump, the 45th president of the United States, he told local media in Fort Worth.

But a month later, he was told he had 30 days to remove it after it was revoked following complaints that it was derogatory, WFAA said.

“My license plate is peaceful. It does not harm anybody,” Balkenbush told the station. “If we can’t protest the government, then what direction are we headed towards?”

Calling Trump “a crook [who] needs to go to jail,” Balkenbush told The Texas Tribune, “I really feel like it was a violation of my freedom of speech against the government.”

An administrative rule in Texas allows the DMV to reject plates deemed to have derogatory language, the local reports say.

Almost 3,800 proposed plates were rejected in the state in 2018, including the likes of “DMPTRUMP,” “LOKHMUP,” “CNN FAKE” and even “WHO FRTD” and “HII UGLY,” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“There is a fine line between expressing one’s political opinions and offensive speech officially sanctioned by the State of Texas on license plates,” Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, previously told the paper.

“The state doesn’t want to be liable for confrontations resulting from unhappy drivers who see messages offensive to them. Some motorists who see these plates would smile but others would be angry. The state has an obligation to vet these [before] any possible trouble arises.”

Balkenbush, a US Air Force veteran, said he was targeted with hate messages from trolls after his story first made local headlines.

“I did not foresee the hate coming, the nasty words and profanity towards me and towards my wife,” he told WFAA. “I feel like this is the new normal in our politics.”

However, he also got plenty of support after posting a picture of his license plate to Facebook, with Barbara Hopkins Shively writing, “You, sir, are my hero.”

Many others defended his freedom of speech even if they did not approve the message.

“Disagree with your politics. But you should be allowed to keep the tags,” Marv Gaby Mitchell wrote, while Jim Nowell said, “Don’t like your plate but you should have the right to display it.”

The snafu has not put him off displaying his political views via his plates, however. He ordered replacements that’ll read “OBAMA,” he says.

“I was surprised it wasn’t taken,” he told the station.