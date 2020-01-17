texas-man-in-viral-ice-cream-licking-video-pleads-guilty

January 16, 2020 | 11: 57pm

The Texas man seen in a viral video licking a pint of ice cream then returning it to a store shelf in a Walmart pleaded guilty on Thursday, reports said.

D’Adrien Anderson pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for the stunt that was recorded at a Port Arthur store in August 2019, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Anderson faces up to a year in jail for the crime but reportedly asked the judge for just probation.

Surveillance cameras in the Walmart show that Anderson did eventually take the Blue Bell ice cream out of the freezer and buy it which isn’t captured in the social media video.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson because the store was forced to dump its Blue Bell ice cream at considerable cost.

“This guy loves publicity even if it’s for the wrong reason,” Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told KFDM-TV.

“That can lead to bigger and worse things. If we’re going to save this guy, we have to do it with this case or he’s over the hill,” he added at the time.

After the video was uploaded to Facebook, it got more than 157,000 views before it was taken down.