texas-lt.-governor-says-grandparents-are-willing-to-die-to-save-economy

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 22: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addresses the crowd before President Donald Trump took the stage for a rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that “lots of” grandparents would be willing to give up their lives to save the United States economy for their grandchildren.

“Those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country,” Patrick said Monday night on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. Patrick said he “doesn’t pretend to be speaking for everyone 70-plus” but suggested that lots of grandparents would be willing to risk their health, even while this coronavirus pandemic grows if they could ensure an economically healthy future for their grandchildren.

“No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the ‘America’ that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick told Carlson.

“I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me — I have six grandchildren— that’s what we all care about …And I want to live smart and see through this, but I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed. And that’s what I see,” said Patrick, adding that he turns 70 next week.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump gave his daily White House briefing and said he may lapse social distancing measures to help the United States economy. Public health officials strongly discourage Trump from doing this.

Not long after his remarks on Fox News, #DanPatrickResign started trending on Twitter.

“I’m horrified that this man is the Lt. Governor of my state,” tweeted Joyfulliving.

“Resign! Immediately! The lives of my friends and family are worth more than the eff’ing stock market. You are a despicable human,” @texasdemstef2 tweeted.

“My mother is the most Jewish of grandmothers–I’ve witnessed her literally take the food out of her mouth to give it to her grandson—and she says a hearty “fuck that” to this suggestion,” tweeted @taradublinrocks.

“#DanPatrick birthday is April 4. He’ll be 70. He should lead by example & encourage #Trump to do so too. #RIPDanPatrick #FallOnYourSword #SeniorSelfSacrifice #LtGovDanPatrickRESIGN #DanPatrickRESIGN,” tweeted Janet Werner.

“To Republican Dan Patrick and the rest of the Trump GOD pro-money > pro-life. #GOPocrisy #GOPDeathPanels #DanPatrickResign” commented @EdnaK.

