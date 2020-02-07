texas-executes-man-accused-of-killing-five-family-members

Texas executes man accused of killing five family members

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – Texas on Thursday executed a man who was convicted for shooting and killing his 29-year-old wife and his two daughters, as well as his father-in-law and sister-in-law, shortly after smoking crack in 2002.

Abel Ochoa, 47, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville at 6:48 p.m. CST, 17 years after a jury found him guilty of capital murder, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Reporting By Brendan O’Brien; Editing by Tom Hogue

Related Posts

itn-newsreader-mary-nightingale-shut-to-tears-as-she-declares-&apos;mentor&apos;-alastair-stewart-will-step-down

ITN newsreader Mary Nightingale shut to tears as she declares 'mentor' Alastair Stewart will step down

John koli
trump-slams-romney-and-pelosi-after-impeachment-acquittal

Trump slams Romney and Pelosi after impeachment acquittal

mariya smith
former-overland-councilman-charged-with-sexual-assault-of-7-year-old-girl

Former Overland councilman charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *