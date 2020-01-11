texas-becomes-first-us-state-to-refuse-entry-to-refugees-under-donald-trump’s-anti-immigration-order

The governor of Texas has become the first in US history to refuse to accept refugees following an executive order by President Trump that has required states to opt in to the federal resettlement program.

Greg Abbott’s decision is a major blow to the program because Texas is the largest recipient of refugees in the country.

“At this time, the state and non-profit organizations have a responsibility to dedicate available resources to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants and the homeless,” Abbott, a Republican, said in his letter to the State Department.

“As a result, Texas cannot consent,” he said.

Cutting immigration has been a key part of Mr Trump’s presidency and 2020 re-election campaign. One of his first acts after assuming office in January 2017 was to issue an order capping the maximum number of refugees that year at 50,000. Since then, the cap has been slashed every year.