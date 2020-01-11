texas-becomes-first-state-to-close-door-on-refugees

January 11, 2020 | 2: 09pm

No mas!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, blaming Congress for “a broken federal immigration system,” took President Trump up on his offer allowing states to bar refugees — making Texas the first to do so.

The Lone Star State has been the nation’s top destination for refugee resettlement for more than a decade, Abbott said Friday in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Since FY2010 … roughly 10% of all refugees resettled in the United States have been placed in Texas,” Abbott complained. “Texas continues to have to deal with the consequences of an immigration system that Congress has failed to fix.”

Trump issued an executive order in September requiring each state to formally consent to refugee resettlement within their jurisdictions.

At least 40 governors have said they will allow refugees into their states.

In November, Trump capped the number of refugees that the U.S. will take in this year at 18,000 – the lowest number ever allowed under a resettlement program launched in 1980.