texas-a&m-student-being-examined-as-potential-coronavirus-case

January 23, 2020 | 8: 39pm

A student at Texas A&M University is being inspected for a suspected case of the deadly new coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.

The unidentified student is being isolated at home as officials conduct tests, Dr. Erik Wilke of the Brazos County Health District told reporters.

The patient had traveled from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak of the mysterious, flu-like illness began in late December, at a live-animal market.

Officials wouldn’t say when the student returned to the US or what airport they had traveled through.

After suffering mild symptoms — such as congestion and cough — the patient went to an area emergency room to be checked out, knowing of the risk of contracting the virus, Wilke said.

Authorities are assuming the student attended classes before falling ill. Classes at the school in College Station, Texas, began Jan. 13.

“Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low,” the university said in a statement.

Officials said they would promptly announce if testing confirms that the student has the Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 830.

Results are expected this weekend or early Monday.

If the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the diagnosis, officials will start identifying the people with whom the student may have come in contact.

The only confirmed case of the virus in the US is a Washington State man in his 30s who was diagnosed on Sunday after returning from a solo trip to Wuhan.

Officials have been working to reach people who were on his flight home and are monitoring 16 people they said had close contact with him in recent days.

A passenger flying from Mexico into Los Angeles was hospitalized and quarantined Wednesday night after displaying symptoms.