Test: Become a Strategic Planning Master and Unlock Your Potential!

Samuel Thompson hails from the bustling city of New York. Having worked at some of the most reputable news outlets in the Big Apple, he joined Moose Gazette as a tech and science correspondent. Sam holds a degree in Science Journalism from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has a keen interest in the intersection of technology, humanity, and the environment. When not diving deep into the latest technological breakthroughs, Sam is a fervent amateur astronomer and enjoys camping trips where he can stargaze without the city lights. He is a firm advocate for responsible tech and is dedicated to enlightening the masses about its implications on our daily lives.