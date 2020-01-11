Home CELEBRITY NEWS Test your music knowledge with the first NME crossword of 2020

Test your music knowledge with the first NME crossword of 2020

It’s back! The NME Crossword has bravely stepped into a new decade to keep you on your toes when it comes to testing your music knowledge. Here’s a brand new edition of our weekly crossword to kick off 2020, compiled, as ever, by Trevor Hungerford.

NME Crossword

Here are the answers to the NME Crossword dated December 20 — how many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 9A What Took You So Long, 5 11A Before You Go, 12 13A Ed O’Brien, 14 Loss, 19 Estelle, 22 Noises, 23 27A Hymn To Her, 25 42A Art Angels, 26 You, 29 La Bamba, 32 Slide, 35 So, 36 18 Lego House, 38 ESG, 40 No, 41 Eva, 43 Genesis.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Why Me, Why Not? 2 Aqua, 3 Two More Years, 4 O’Rourke, 6 Enya, 7 On-U, 8 Eloise, 10 Great, 15 Open Arms, 16 Munich, 17 Plan, 20 Soho, 21 39D It’s A Gas, 24 Yule, 28 Ocean, 30 Bis, 31 Bones, 33 Lies, 34 Drag, 37 One, 38 Eon.

