🔥Test that can diagnose coronavirus in 90 minutes deployed in Cambridge hospital🔥

A hospital is deploying new tests that can detect Covid-19 in less than 90 minutes.

The portable devices, called Samba II, have been developed by Diagnostics for the Real World, a Cambridge University spin-off company.

Ten of the devices are being used at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, this week.

Researchers said their tests have been validated by Public Health England. The testing machines are expected to be launched in hospitals across the UK.

The researchers said the Samba machine is “extremely sensitive” in discovering active infections. They said that 98.7% of people with the virus will be correctly diagnosed.

When nasal and throat swabs have been collected from patients, the samples are loaded into the machines, which search for tiny traces of genetic material that belong to Covid-19.

Helen Lee, chief executive of Diagnostics for the Real World, said: “Our goal has always been to make cutting-edge technology so simple and robust that the Samba machine can be placed literally anywhere and operated by anyone with minimum training.”

Researchers said Samba can deliver a diagnosis in less than 90 minute. Current coronavirus tests can take 24 hours or longer.

Tests in 102 patient samples were shown to have 98.7% sensitivity, or ability to detect positive cases, and 100% specificity, or ability to detect negative cases, the researchers said.

Martin Curran, from Public Health England Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, who conducted the evaluation, said: “I am extremely happy with the performance of the Samba test because it matched the routine centralised laboratory results.”

Businessman and philanthropist Sir Chris Hohn has donated 3 million US dollars (£2.3 million) to enable the purchase of 100 machines to make the test more widely available.

Additional reporting by PA media