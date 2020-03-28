test-legend’s-coronavirus-plea-to-english-cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook says he’d rather the County Championship had not been played at all of this season instead of wanting to hold a dramatically condensed campaign.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have made a decision that no professional cricket will undoubtedly be played before May 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Which means that the County Championship season, that was because of begin on April 12, faces an extended delay and raises questions over the way the schedule can look if the season begin later in the entire year.

“In this season, on the next half a year, the larger picture may be the most significant,” Cook, 35, England’s record runscorer ever, told the BBC.

“Whatever happens, if we do play any kind of cricket which we shall hopefully, what I am hoping is they don’t try to have a six-game County Championship or something similar to that.

“I’d rather have a couple of full tournaments, because should you choose then play that tournament or two tournaments it really is a lot more rewarding to win it.

“When there is not time for a meaningful County Championship, say (it is possible to only play) 3 or 4 games, there isn’t much sense us having it probably.”

Former England captain Alastair Cook hits out throughout a Test innings against Australia. (THIS)

Cook added: “I’d rather focus on two full tournaments instead of saying we’ve four tournaments that people have to play, let’s have them all in even though we need to shorten them.

“I believe you would favour two tournaments played full length so the there’s meaningful cricket by the end of it.”

