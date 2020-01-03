tesla-beats-wall-street-estimates-with-record-delivery-numbers

Tesla beat Wall Street expectations by announcing that it had delivered a record amount of 112,000 cars in the last quarter of 2019.

The carmaker announced that it had surpassed analyst expectations of 103,000 deliveries, bringing its total delivery figure for 2019 to 367,500, within its guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 deliveries for the year.

Analysts have predicted since July that Tesla may break the 100,000 figure for electric cars delivered in a quarter.

Tesla had hoped to reach a target of 100,000 vehicles delivered in the previous quarter but announced in October that it had delivered 97,000 cars.

Tesla’s announcement is likely to push the company’s share price even higher following a rally at the end of 2019.

The company’s share price was trading at $430 (£328) on Friday, a record high which surpasses the $420 price at which chief executive Elon Musk dramatically attempted to take the company private in 2018.

Mr Musk claimed he had “funding secured” to take the business private in a Twitter post which led to a dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.