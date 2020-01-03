tesco-is-selling-a-llama-cake-for-all-your-celebratory-needs

With Christmas and New Year firmly behind us you might be thinking festivities are over for a little while, but one supermarket has launched a product that’s set to make your next celebration extra special.

Tesco has unveiled a new – not to mention adorable – baked good that has sent customers into a frenzy.

The product in question? The Lucky The Llama Cake.

The hand-decorated cake is made up of airy Victoria sponge, which is layered with buttercream and raspberry jam.

Lucky the llama is also topped with soft icing and edible decorations, including an Aztec-inspired icing bib around its neck and white chocolate shavings for hair.

According to the Tesco website, the cute cake serves up to 16 people and each slice comes in at 269 calories.

Currently, the creative bake is priced at £11 and is available both online and in Tesco stores.

But this isn’t the only animal-inspired cake the retailer is selling…

Shoppers will also find an £8 Cheeky Monkey Cake made with chocolate sponge and chocolate buttercream.

There’s something for dog lovers, too – in the form of a Charlie The Cockapoo sponge cake, which is layered with buttercream and raspberry jam and priced at £11.

And let’s not forget the timeless classic that is the Curly The Caterpillar, available for £6.

The supermarket giant has revealed that it will be releasing some new plant-based products for Veganuary.

Despite the fact that the retailer hasn’t confirmed what they will be just yet, it’s likely these products will feature in the popular Plant Chef and Wicked Kitchen ranges.

In other cake-related news, last month a simple creation got the nation’s taste buds tingling – a two-ingredient Nutella cake.

Just eggs and the chocolatey spread are needed to make this mouthwatering masterpiece – which means the cake is gluten-free, too.

