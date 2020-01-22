terry-jones’s-final-interview-with-the-aid-of-monty-python-co-star-michael-palin-describes-dementia-battle,-as-star-dies-aged-77

Terry Jones’s final interview was done with the aid of close friend Michael Palin, which detailed his battle with dementia – as news broke today of the Monty Python star’s death aged 77.

The Monty Python star died yesterday with his wife Anna by his side, his family has confirmed.

A statement from his family read: ‘We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

‘Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.’

Jones battled Primary Progressive Aphasia since being diagnosed in 2015, a variant of Frontotemporal Dementia, which causes difficulty with speech and writing.

While it was announced in 2016 due to the progressive nature of his symptoms he was no longer able to do interviews, in 2017 he sat down with Palin after his family requested an interview to help promote public awareness of FTD.

Speaking to The Guardian, his speech was restricted to a few words, usually when agreeing with those who are speaking to him, as Palin did on his behalf.

‘The thing that struck me was how Terry reacted to his diagnosis,’ Palin told the publication. ‘He was very matter of fact about it and would stop people in the street and tell them: “I’ve got dementia, you know. My frontal brain lobe has absconded”.

‘He knew exactly what was affecting him and he wanted to share that knowledge – because that is the way that Terry is. FTD may cause loss of inhibition, but Terry was never very inhibited in the first place.’

Palin added that while he was still incredibly mobile, despite his illness – and did laps of Hampstead Heath – their conversations were one-sided. It was the mention of Jones’ frustration at no long being able to give taxi drivers directions that elicited a ‘vigorous’ head nod from the star.

‘He still enjoys his beer, his wine, his walks, his films and a good joke,’ Palin continued, as Jones’ daughter said friends of her dad would often ask if he’d recognise them.

‘I tell them: of course he will. It is his speech that has gone,’ she said. ‘In fact, he loves seeing friends. His only problem is that he no longer has the ability to tell them how pleased he is to see them.’

It was here the interview made note that Jones reached out to grasp Palin’s hand ‘giving it a good squeeze. The pair hold hands for a couple of minutes’.





