terry-jones-most-iconic-monty-python-moments-as-star-dies-aged-77

Today it was confirmed Monty Python star Terry Jones died at the age of 77, following a battle with dementia.

The Monty Python star died yesterday with his wife Anna by his side, his family has confirmed.

A statement from his family read: ‘We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

‘Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.’

Born in Wales in 1942, Terry was responsible for writing much of Monty Python’s material, and directed Monty Python and The Holy

He was also a prolific children’s author and well-respected medieval historian and in 2016 was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award from Bafta Cymru for his outstanding contribution to TV and film.

In his varying roles in Monty Python, however, Jones delivered some of the best lines in British comedy.

Warning, explicit language in some of the videos below

Brian’s mother in Monty Python’s Life Of Brian

‘Now, you listen here! He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!’

Arguably his most quoted line, from his role as Brian’s mother in Monty Python’s Life Of Brian.

The naked hermit in Life Of Brain

‘You told these people to eat my juniper bushes!’

With his dramatically long, white beard to cover his modesty, the naked hermit, with an 18-year vow of silence in the hole gives away the location of a hiding Brian in Monty Python’s Life Of Brian.

Knight Sir Belvedere in Monty Python And The Holy Grail

‘I shall use my largest scales.’

In the iconic medieval romp, Jones plays pompous Sir Belvedere who oversees a witch trial. To his hypothesis, if she weighs the same as a duck, she’s a witch

Mr Creosote in The Meaning Of Life

‘Fk off I’m full.’

While he didn’t utter the iconic line ‘it’s only wafer thin’ the classic scene of Mr Creosote, a rather rotund man fond of a meal or four, vomiting for a full four minutes will stay with us forever.

Prince Herbert in The Holy Grail

‘What, the curtains?’

Jones plays Prince Herbert who has the rather brilliant reaction to the news that ‘One day, lad, all this will be yours’ in regards to his family kingdom.

But he’d just rather sing.

Posh man in the ‘nudge nudge’ sketch

‘Look, are you trying to insinuate something?’

He played an older married gentleman to Eric Idle’s virgin who was all about the insinuations with his ‘wink, wink, nudge, nudge, say no more…’

Waitress in Monty Python sketch

‘Spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam.’

It really doesn’t get much better than the Spam sketch which sees Jones play a greasy spoon waitress running through a menu of a spam-heave-café.





