terrorists-‘living-next-door-to-each-other’-after-early-release-from-prison

Two convicted terrorists have reportedly gone on to live next door to one another after being released from prison.

Kazi Islam, 25, was jailed for plotting to kill soldiers in 2015, before being released from prison half way through his eight-year term.

He then went on to become neighbours with his uncle Kazi Rahman, 43, who was sentenced to nine years behind bars in 2006, the Sun on Sunday reports.

During his trial, it was said he had plotted to kill civilians and attempted to buy three Uzi submachine guns.

Both men are among almost 500 terrorists released from prison during the last decade.

Mohammed Shahjahan, 34, another terrorist who was jailed alongside London Bridge attacker Usman Khan in 2012, was released half-way through his sentence.

He now lives in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent – the same city where he discussed wanting to leave bombs in pubs.

Khan killed Cambridge University graduates Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, after attending a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers’ Hall, near London Bridge, on November 29.

Three others were injured at the scene, before Khan was shot dead by police.

He had previously served seven years in prison before being released on licence in 2018, and was ordered to wear a tag.

Last year Home Secretary Priti Patel said loopholes that allow terrorists to leave prison before finishing their sentence ‘must end’.

She continued: ‘The release of dangerous terrorists after serving half their sentence must end and a majority Conservative government will ensure that these offences are punished.’

However, terror think-tank the Henry Jackson Society more convicted terrorists will be eligible for release this year.

A spokesperson said: ‘Terrorist prisoners are amongst the most dangerous in the prison system – that so many have been released, and walk among us, is alarming.’